Two actors, two faces and a two sided story. I smell an Oscar nod for Gosling…I see audience rejection of the film.
Two actors, two faces and a two sided story. I smell an Oscar nod for Gosling…I see audience rejection of the film.
It’s October. A time when Ghoulies, Ghosties and Long-Legged Beasties roam the earth. But if you start seeing the ghost of a World War II Japanese kamikaze fighter pilot, you’re probably Enoch Brae, the central character of Restless. And that’s not a bad place to be. Enoch is an odd kid. If your name is Enoch […]
“Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots” get their day on the big screen in Real Steel, a movie that transcends the one-joke premise and is instead a heartwarming, fist-pumping mechanized fairy tale of a father and son coming together amid some of the baddest technology you’ll ever wish was really available. Not to bad for a […]
Two actors, two faces and a two sided story. I smell an Oscar nod for Gosling…I see audience rejection of the film.
It’s October. A time when Ghoulies, Ghosties and Long-Legged Beasties roam the earth. But if you start seeing the ghost of a World War II Japanese kamikaze fighter pilot, you’re probably Enoch Brae, the central character of Restless. And that’s not a bad place to be. Enoch is an odd kid. If your name is Enoch […]
“Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots” get their day on the big screen in Real Steel, a movie that transcends the one-joke premise and is instead a heartwarming, fist-pumping mechanized fairy tale of a father and son coming together amid some of the baddest technology you’ll ever wish was really available. Not to bad for a […]
It’s that time of the season for a solid remake. Well Footloose is back and is hitting ahrd with awesome reviews. Make sure you get there early so you have a seat! Synopsis: Writer/Director Craig Brewer (“Hustle & Flow,” “Black Snake Moan”) delivers a new take of the beloved 1984 classic film, “Footloose.” Ren MacCormack […]
BALTIMORE!! YOU AND A GUEST ARE INVITED TO A VERY SPECIAL EVENT MEET DIRECTOR JAMES MCTEIGUE (V FOR VENDETTA) AND ACTOR LUKE EVANS (THE THREE MUSKETEERS, THE HOBBIT, IMMORTALS), THE STAR OF THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED THRILLER SET IN BALTIMORE — “THE RAVEN” AS THEY HONOR THE 162ND ANNIVERSARY OF EDGAR ALLAN POE’S DEATH **THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH AT 12:00NOON – WESTMINSTER HALL** WHERE: WESTMINSTER […]
We were just given a last minute word-of-mouth screening for MACHINE GUN PREACHER on this Wednesday, October 5th at 7:30pm at Landmark Harbor East. Make sure you show up early. Enjoy the show! Film Synopsis Machine Gun Preacher is the inspirational true story of Sam Childers, a former drug-dealing criminal who undergoes an astonishing transformation and finds an unexpected […]
Ally Darling is a slut. At least that’s what all the women’s magazines tell her, and everyone knows those magazines are nothing but truth in pulp paper form. So Ally goes on a mission to track down her ex-bf’s, in the hopes that one of ‘em will serve as her One True Love…so she won’t […]
CW, Kathleen, Corinne and Wendy are the typical family, maybe even better; they’re goofy with each other, mom & dad are still sexy crazy for each other, with a closeness that you just don’t see every day. Then tragedy strikes, and the shockwaves send young Corinne to a wild life, and then to salvation with […]
Sometimes hitting the multiplex just isn’t in the cards. That’s when cable, the web and streaming step in to provide an instant movie fix. But how to separate the wheat from the chaff? I’m happy to help; every week I’ll pick a flick and see if it’s worth your time. This week it’s the documentary […]
Hey there entertainment fans! Since I’m tapping this out just before the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards show (and am I watching the pre-game show to see the dresses? Doees Tim Gunn make it work?) this will be super-quick. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of cool stuff that you may have missed last week…. * […]